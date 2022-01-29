49ers-Rams rivalry leads to NFC title game matchup

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay arrived in California five years ago, a pair of hot-shot young coaches with a shared history and similar offenses taking over struggling franchises. McVay has had more overall success with the Los Angeles Rams than Shanahan has had with the San Francisco 49ers. But Shanahan has dominated the head-to-head rivalry, with the 49ers winning the last six meetings headed into the NFC title game that will send the winning coach to the Super Bowl for the second time.