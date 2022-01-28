Sheriff’s van with arrestees rolls over in collision

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California motorist has been arrested after a collision that overturned a Riverside County sheriff’s prisoner transport van carrying an officer and three arrestees. Riverside police say the collision occurred at 12:30 a.m. Friday in downtown Riverside when the sheriff’s van entered an intersection and a Honda CR-V failed to stop at a red light. The Honda CR-V fled but left behind it’s front bumper with license plate, and a fluid trail. Police followed the trail arrested the drive on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and hit-and-run. The van occupants had minor complaints of pain and were taken to a hospital.