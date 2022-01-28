Report: CHP justified in killing homeless man armed with gun

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a California Highway Patrol officer who shot and killed a homeless man who fired a gun at him was justified in using lethal force. The Orange County district attorney’s office on Friday released results of its investigation into the October 2020 shooting of 71-year-old Armando Sabat. Authorities say Sabat fired an antique-style gun at a CHP officer who looked into his makeshift tent, located near a Los Alamitos freeway. The officer was hit in the face and fired back. Authorities say the officer thought he’d been struck by a bullet but it turned out to be mud and possibly grease from the gun.