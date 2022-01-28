Medical imaging company CEO sentenced for medical fraud

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The CEO of several medical imaging companies in California has been sentenced to federal prison for bilking insurers out of tens of millions of dollars by bribing doctors to prescribe unecessary tests. Sam Solakyan of Glendale was sentenced Friday in San Diego to five years in prison. He’ll also have to repay some $30 million. Solakyan was CEO of several companies that offered medical imaging services throughout California. Prosecutors say he paid some $9 million in bribes and kickbacks to doctors to refer patients for unecessary diagnostic procedures, mainly MRIs. Authorities say he then submitted some $250 million in fraudulent claims through the California Workers’ Compensation System.