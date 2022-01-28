Man arrested in father’s death in central California

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in central California say a man on probation for elder abuse has been arrested after deputies found the body of his father in the backseat of an SUV. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Giovani Abujalil was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder. Authorities say a report of a man acting erratically sent them to Porterville, where they found Abujalil in the SUV with 75-year-old Julio Abujalil dead in the back seat. Investigators say a search of the Bakersfield home both men shared turned up evidence linking Abujalil to his father’s death. Authorities say Abujalil had been released from prison a week ago after serving time for elder abuse.