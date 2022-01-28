Magic’s Anthony fined for derogatory remarks toward official

NEW YORK (AP) — Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for directing profane and derogatory remarks toward a game official. Byron Spruell, the president of league operations, announced the fine on Friday. The incident occurred at the conclusion of Orlando’s 111-102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Amway Center. The Magic have a 9-40 record on the season, the worst in the NBA. Orlando hosts Detroit on Friday night.