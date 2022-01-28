Kang contending again on LPGA, tied with Lydia Ko at Boca

By JEFF BABINEAU

Associated Press

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Five days after Danielle Kang opened the LPGA Tour season with a victory, she is looking for another win. Kang shot a 68 and was tied for the lead with Lydia Ko in the Gainbridge LPGA. They were four shots ahead of U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso and Jodi Ewart Shadoff. Ko says she wasn’t as shar as she was in the opening round. Conditions were tougher, and they weather is supposed to be in the 40s on the weekend. Kang won consecutive starts in Ohio when the LPGA returned from the pandemic. She’s in position to do that again.