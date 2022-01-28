HP wins $5 billion fraud lawsuit against UK software tycoon

Tech giant HP has won a multibillion-dollar lawsuit against a British businessmen it accused of fraud after purchasing his software company Autonomy a decade ago. The decision by the U.K.’s High Court also removes a hurdle for the potential extradition to the U.S. of Autonomy’s founder, British entrepreneur Michael Lynch. HP Inc. bought Autonomy for $11 billion in 2011 but was forced to write off most of its value the following year, in a corporate debacle that sparked a boardroom shakeup at the the printer and computer maker. A High Court judge delivered a summary of his conclusions in court, saying HP had “substantially won” its claim.