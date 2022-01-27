Zegras scores twice, Ducks hold off Canadiens for 5-4 win

MONTREAL (AP) — Anaheim scored three first-period goals, Trevor Zegras scored twice in the second period, and then the Ducks held off the Montreal Canadiens for a 5-4 win on Thursday night. Sam Carrick, Troy Terry and Cam Fowler had first-period goals for Anaheim, and Anthony Stolarz stopped 35 shots. Jake Evans had two goals for Montreal, and Artturi Lehkonen and Laurent Dauphin each score. Cayden Primeau had five saves and was pulled at the end of the first period. He was replaced by Samuel Montembeault, who made 13 saves. Dauphin got a double-minor for high-sticking Ryan Getzlaf, who did not return to the game.