No. 7 UCLA rolls over California 81-57 for 5th straight win

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 15 points to help No. 7 UCLA rout California 81-57. The Bruins won their fifth straight and took sole possession of first place in the Pac-12. All but one of UCLA’s 10 players scored on a night when they were missing leading scorer Johnny Juzang, who was sidelined by COVID-19 protocols. Cody Riley added a season-high 14 points. The Bruins improved to 15-2 overall and 7-1 in the Pac-12. Freshman Sam Alajiki scored 11 points in his second start to lead the Golden Bears. They fell to 9-11 overall and 2-7 in the league.