Man ID’d through DNA charged in 1978 killing of teen girl

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man arrested in Colorado on suspicion of killing a teenage girl in San Francisco more than four decades ago has been charged with murder in her death. Mark Stanley Personette was arrested in suburban Denver in December. The 76-year-old man was arraigned in a San Francisco court Thursday in the 1978 killing of 15-year-old Marissa Harvey. The case sat cold for 43 years until a DNA hit in a genealogy database linked DNA taken from the crime scene to Personette. Personette’s attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment.