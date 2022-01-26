Mattel wins back rights for Disney Frozen, princess products

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer

Toy company Mattel has won back the licensing rights for Disney’s princess and “Frozen” franchises. The reunion comes after Hasbro bested the rights for the “Frozen” and princess products away from Mattel in 2014. The new multiyear global deal between Disney and Mattel will allow Mattel to develop lines of toys for Disney consumer products, games and publishing, including fashion dolls, small dolls, and figures. The products are expected to launch at retailers worldwide at the start of next year.