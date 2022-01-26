California Senate aims to limit ‘junk science’ in courtrooms

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are moving to deter the use of what a legislator called “junk science” in the courtroom and give those convicted with questionable expert testimony a way out of prison. Senators on Wednesday approved changing the state’s definition of false testimony to include expert court opinions based on flawed scientific research or outdated technology, or where a reasonable scientific dispute has emerged over its validity. The bill by Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener would allow people to appeal if they previously were convicted based on the discredited testimony. It had no opposition from prosecutors or other law enforcement organizations. It passed, 30-3, sending it the Assembly.