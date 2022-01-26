Biden has long been preparing for a Supreme Court pick

By JESSICA GRESKO and COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has already narrowed the field for his Supreme Court pick. During his 2020 campaign and since his election, Biden has said he’d nominate a Black woman to the court. And if he follows through and the Senate confirms his choice, it would mark the first time four women would sit together on the high court and the first time two of the court’s nine members would be Black justices. Justice Clarence Thomas is the court’s only Black justice and only the second Black justice ever. Two names mentioned frequently as possible nominees are Ketanji Brown Jackson, a federal appeals court judge, and Leondra Kruger, a justice on the California Supreme Court.