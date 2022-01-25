Wildfire on California coast near Big Sur is 45% contained

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — Shifting winds and increased humidity have helped firefighters make progress against a blaze burning in rugged mountains near California’s Big Sur coast. Cal Fire says the 700-acre Colorado Fire is 45% contained Tuesday. It erupted Friday evening as strong, dry, offshore winds raked California with damaging gusts. Named for its starting point in Palo Colorado Canyon, the fire triggered evacuation orders for about 500 people in the lightly populated area about 100 miles south of San Francisco. The cause remains under investigation.