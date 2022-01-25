San Jose could be 1st to require gun liability insurance

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and JULIET WILLIAMS

Associated Press

Gun owners would be required to carry liability insurance and pay a fee under a proposed ordinance in the city of San Jose that officials say would be the first of its kind in the United States. Mayor Sam Liccardo says it would also encourage the people in the 5,500 households with a legally registered gun to have gun safes, trigger locks, and to take gun safety classes. Sam Paredes, executive director of Gun Owners of California, said his group will sue, calling it “totally unconstitutional.” The City Council is expected to vote on the proposal Tuesday.