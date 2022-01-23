Buccaneers All-Pro RT Tristan Wirfs inactive against Rams

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs is inactive for Sunday’s NFC divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams with an ankle injury. Wirfs was hurt during the previous week’s wild-card victory over Philadelphia and had been listed as questionable. Pro Bowler Ryan Jensen also injured an ankle against the Eagles, but will play against the Rams. Wirfs will be replaced in the starting lineup by Josh Wells. The Rams, meanwhile, are without injured starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth and safety Taylor Rapp, who’s inactive because of a concussion.