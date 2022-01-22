Stanford gives up 15-point lead, rallies to beat ASU 79-76

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Michael O’Connell and Brandon Angel scored 16 points apiece and Stanford gave up a 15-point second-half lead before rallying to beat Arizona State 79-76. Harrison Ingraham had 13 points and 10 rebounds and James Keefe scored 10 points for Stanford (11-6, 4-3 Pac-12). Arizona State’s DJ Horne hit a corner 3 to make it 74-all with 1:28 to play. Angel answered with two free throws for Stanford before Jalen Graham scored in the lane to tie it about 6 seconds later but Angel was fouled on a 3-point shot with 1.1 remaining and hit all three free throws to seal it. Horne hit four 3-pointers and led Arizona State (6-10, 2-4) with 18 points and Graham scored 16 points.