Man arrested for unprovoked deadly Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland police have arrested a man they say walked down a street, screaming that he was going to shoot someone, then killed a man in an unprovoked attack and fired on firefighters. Police say 50-year-old William Hobdy was arrested Thursday night after the killing in West Oakland. Police say he was spotted walking down a street with a gun in his hand shortly before 38-year-old Ronald Sanders was killed. Hobdy then allegedly opened fire on a vehicle with two firefighters inside. They weren’t hurt. Police arrested Hobdy about an hour later when he walked into a nearby business.