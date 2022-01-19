Missing woman found dead inside crashed car off I-80

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 19-year-old Woodland woman who was reported missing earlier this week was found Tuesday inside a car that had crashed off of Interstate 80 in Natomas. California Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Carlisle tells KOVR-TV that a caller reported seeing a vehicle in a ditch just off the onramp to westbound I-80 from West El Camino Avenue. Woodland police confirmed the woman found in the car was the same woman reported missing to them on Monday.