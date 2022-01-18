‘Harder They Fall,’ ‘Insecure,’ H.E.R. nab NAACP awards noms

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix could be a dominant force at next month’s 53rd NAACP Image Awards. The streaming giant on Tuesday emerged with a leading 52 nominations including a best picture nod for the film “The Harder They Fall.” The movie pulled in 12 nominations for Netflix, which also received 23 noms in the television and streaming categories. The nominees were announced by “black-ish” actor Marcus Scribner, singer Tinashe and actor/musician Kyla Pratt. With the rise in COVID-19, the ceremony honoring entertainers and writers of color will move forward without an in-person audience. Anthony Anderson will host the two-hour show, which will air on Feb. 26 on BET at 8 p.m. Eastern.