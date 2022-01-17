Train derails near LA site of recent wave of cargo thefts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Crews are making repairs after a train derailed in Los Angeles near where thieves have been raiding cargo containers, leaving the tracks littered with discarded boxes. It isn’t known if Saturday’s derailment was caused by the debris left behind by thieves in the Lincoln Heights area near downtown LA. Union Pacific says the cause is under investigation. Union Pacific says 17 train cars came off the tracks. No injuries are reported. Cargo containers aboard trains have been targeted by thieves for months. The stolen packages are from retailers including Amazon, REI and others.