Nurse assaulted at Los Angeles bus stop dies of injuries

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A nurse who was badly injured after being attacked at a Los Angeles bus stop has died of her injuries. LA County-USC Medical Center said it was “deeply saddened” to announce the death of Sandra Shells, who worked at the hospital for 38 years. Shells was left in critical condition after the attack at downtown’s Union Station on Thursday. The Los Angeles Times reported that a homeless man was arrested not far from the station and booked for investigation of attempted murder. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has called for a full investigation into the attack.