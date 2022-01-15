LA County tallies most daily COVID deaths since April 2021

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County has reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day since April 2, 2021, raising its overall death toll to more than 28,000 since the pandemic began. The Department of Health said there were 66 deaths and 41,765 new coronavirus cases, for a total case count of more than 2.2 million in the state’s most populous county. There are 4,386 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in LA County, the department said. Statewide, COVID hospitalizations have more than doubled in two weeks, with nearly 77,000 total deaths.