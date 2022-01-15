Gonzales, No. 18 BYU women roll past LMU 77-37

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 19 points with five rebounds, five assists and five steals and No. 18 BYU coasted to a 77-37 victory over Loyola Marymount for its fifth straight win. Lauren Gustin and Paisley Harding added 14 points apiece for the Cougars, who held a second straight conference rival to less than 40 points to win by at least 40. Despite a 5 of 12 fourth quarter, BYU shot 57% (32 of 56), although the Cougars were only 4 of 17 from 3-point range. On the other end the Cougars held LMU to 31% (15 of 49) with 31 turnovers, good for 36 points. No player scored more than six points for LMU.