Cal State Fullerton beats UC Santa Barbara 79-73

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Damari Milstead scored 21 points, E.J. Anosike had 20 and Cal State Fullerton beat UC Santa Barbara 79-73 for its fifth straight win. The Titans (9-5, 3-0 Big West Conference) used an 18-5 run for a 61-49 lead with about eight minutes left. Cole Anderson’s 3-pointer pulled the Gauchos to 77-73 with 10 seconds remaining. Milstead capped the scoring on two free throws with eight seconds left. Anderson scored 21 points to lead UC Santa Barbara (7-7, 0-2).