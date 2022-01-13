Goodwin, No. 5 USC rally in 2nd half to beat Oregon St 81-71

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chavez Goodwin had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Drew Peterson added 15 points and fifth-ranked Southern California rallied in the second half to defeat Oregon State 81-71. The Trojans took their first loss of the season Tuesday at Stanford and trailed by 10 during the second half against the Beavers before coming back. USC didn’t grab its first lead until midway through the second half and didn’t get firm control of the game until the final three minutes. Jarod Lucas led Oregon State with 27 points, including six 3-pointers. Warith Alatishe had 15 points and eight rebounds.