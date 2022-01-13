Double duty: Tirico to host NBC’s Olympic, Super Bowl shows

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Mike Tirico will anchor NBC’s primetime coverage of the Winter Olympics from Beijing and will also host the Super Bowl pregame show from Los Angeles. Tirico is the host of NBC’s “Football Night in America” and he also calls some games throughout the season. He will anchor the Olympics from Beijing on Feb. 3 through Feb. 10 before making the 6,200-mile flight to Los Angeles, where he will host coverage on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 from a set outside SoFi Stadium. The Super Bowl is on Feb. 13.