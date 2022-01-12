San Diego County supervisor and family escape house fire

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors and his family escaped a fire that damaged the front of their home early Wednesday. Supervisor Nathan Fletcher says the family was awakened by smoke alarms around 4 a.m. The front of the house was engulfed in flames but the family was able to safely evacuate out another door. Fletchers says police officers were quickly on the scene and firefighters saved the house. The cause of the fire is under investigation.