James scores 34 but Lakers stumble, fall to Kings 125-116

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 29 points, Chimezie Metu made a clutch 3-pointer with 46.7 seconds remaining and the Sacramento Kings ended their longest losing streak of the season by beating the Los Angeles Lakers 125-116. Harrison Barnes added 23 points and seven rebounds for the Kings, who had dropped five straight games. Tyrese Haliburton had 14 points and 10 assists. LeBron James had 34 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Lakers. Malik Monk scored 22. The Lakers trailed by 10 but cut it to 118-116 following a layup by James. Fox came back with a 12-footer near the right elbow and, after Russell Westbrook missed a 3-pointer, Metu made his big shot from the top of the arc.