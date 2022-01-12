Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 11:48 AM

Arrests made in slaying of off-duty Los Angeles officer

KION

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four people have been arrested in the investigation of the fatal shooting of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests Wednesday in a brief statement that gave no details. Officer Fernando Arroyos was shot Monday night in an unincorporated area of south Los Angeles County. Authorities have said the 27-year-old Arroyos was shopping for a house with his girlfriend. A pickup truck approached, several suspects got out, there was an argument and gunfire was exchanged between the assailants and the officer. The girlfriend was not wounded.

AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content