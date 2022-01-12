Agent: Veteran safety Eric Weddle rejoins Rams for playoffs

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eric Weddle’s agent says the veteran NFL safety is coming out of retirement to rejoin the Los Angeles Rams for the playoffs. A person with knowledge of the deal confirmed the Rams plan to re-sign Weddle, who turned 37 last week and hasn’t played since the 2019 season, to fill their glaring need at safety after Jordan Fuller’s season-ending right ankle injury. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Weddle hasn’t yet signed his contract. The Rams return to practice Thursday ahead of their visit from the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Weddle retired in February 2020 after his only campaign with the Rams. The Los Angeles-area native made 108 tackles for Wade Phillips’ defense.