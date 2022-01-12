3 children dead, mother injured in Merced County apartment

LE GRAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three young children have been found dead in a Merced County apartment and a woman has been hospitalized with apparently self-inflicted injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies making a welfare check in the small community of Le Grand found the bodies of the children Wednesday afternoon while making a welfare check on the residents. All three youngsters were under the age of 8. Authorities haven’t said how they died or whether they were related to the woman and there’s no word on her condition. However, authorities say the incident is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide attempt.