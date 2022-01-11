Woman dies after causing crash, falling off Highway 1 cliff

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a woman rear-ended a pickup truck on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz and after both vehicles pulled over to the shoulder, she left her car, crossed the highway, walked towards a cliff overlooking the ocean and plunged 300 feet (90 meters) to her death. The California Highway Patrol says the 40-year-old Santa Cruz woman was traveling north when she hit the pickup truck Monday. Her name has not been released. CHP investigators said they haven’t determined if the woman fell or jumped.