LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who led the Pac-12 in total offense this season, will return for a fifth year with the Bruins in 2022. Thompson-Robinson announced his decision Monday on social media. He was a first-team selection on the All-Pac-12 team and was a second-team choice by coaches. He averaged 274.4 yards on offense and was second in the conference with 21 passing touchdowns.