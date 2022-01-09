NFC West title brings no solace to Rams after loss to 49ers

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Ramsey wasn’t in any mood to celebrate the Los Angeles Rams’ first NFC West Division title since 2018. Not after the Rams blew a 17-point, second-quarter lead. Matthew Stafford threw an interception to San Francisco’s Ambry Thomas to wrap up the 49ers 27-24 overtime victory shortly after Seattle defeated Arizona to ensure the Rams would capture the division. Ramsey cut off a reporter in mid-sentence with a stern “nope” when asked if there was any silver lining to winning the division despite the loss. Los Angeles is the fourth seed in the West and hosts Arizona on the evening of Jan. 17.