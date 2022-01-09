Golden Globe Awards carry on, without stars or a telecast

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

Even though NBC dropped the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association is proceeding with its 79th edition Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, celebrity guests, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group’s philanthropic grants are gathering at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event starting at 9 p.m. ET Sunday. The names of the film and television winners will be revealed to the world in real time on the organization’s social media feeds and website. Special emphasis, they say, will be given to their charitable efforts over the years.