Marine officer blames bad information for sinking tragedy

By JULIE WATSON

Associated Press

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) — A Marine Corps battalion commander has testified that in retrospect he would have halted the exercise that killed nine of his Marines whose amphibious assault vehicle sank off the Southern California coast in 2020. But at the time Lt. Col. Michael J. Regner said his decisions were based in part on what other commanders told him. One commander told him the Marines had completed their swim certifications, though they had not. Regner said he was also assured the aging vehicles they were in had been fixed and were ready for the mission. The government says he ignored red flags. Regner gave his account Friday at a Board of Inquiry that will decide whether he should be considered for discharge.