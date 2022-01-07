Ex-San Diego deputy pleads guilty to manslaughter in killing

SAN DIEG0 (AP) — A former San Diego County sheriff’s deputy has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of a man he saw escape from a patrol car in 2020. The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office says 25-year-old Aaron Russell, entered the plea Friday under an agreement and faces up to 11 years in prison. Russell originally was charged with second-degree murder and pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors say Russell saw 36-year-old Nicholas Bils escape from the patrol car near downtown San Diego and shot him in the back and side. Prosecutors say that in the plea agreement Russell admitted he unreasonably believed use of deadly force was necessary.