Chargers’ Herbert aims for consistency with playoffs on line

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The stakes for Justin Herbert arguably haven’t been higher since he led Oregon to the Rose Bowl two years ago. The Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback can carry his team to its first playoff berth since 2018 with a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night. Herbert is trying to remain even-keeled during his preparation. A playoff berth would add another milestone to what has been a super second season for Herbert. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl as the AFC’s starting quarterback and is among the league leaders in most passing categories.