Mobley scores 19, No. 7 USC perfect after 77-63 win over Cal

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Mobley had 19 points and nine rebounds and sparked a late surge to help keep No. 7 Southern California unbeaten as the Trojans held off California 77-63 on Wednesday. USC was playing for the first time in nearly three weeks after having three games postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 issues. USC is 13-0, which is its best start since winning its first 14 in 2017. Drew Peterson scored a season-high 17 points for the Trojans. Grant Anticevich had 19 points and Jordan Shepherd added 17 points for a 9-6 California team.