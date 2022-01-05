Spike in California virus cases hitting hospitals, schools

By BRIAN MELLEY and JOCELYN GECKER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is struggling to staff hospitals and classrooms as a spike in coronavirus infections hits the state. The fast-spreading omicron variant is sidelining exposed or infected health care workers even as the number of people hospitalized jumps. The state’s health secretary warned Wednesday that “some facilities are going to be strapped.” The California Hospital Association says some 40% of hospitals are expecting to face critical staff shortages. Meanwhile, school districts in Northern California say hundreds of staff members and students have been quarantined after testing positive for the virus. California’s virus caseload has shot up nearly 500% in the last two weeks and hospitalizations have doubled since Christmas.