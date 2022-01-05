Southern California raids target illegal marijuana grows

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says a week of raids has eliminated 93 illegal marijuana greenhouses and resulted in arrests of 15 people. The department’s Marijuana Enforcement Team and patrol deputies seized nearly 8,000 marijuana plants, more than 4,500 pounds of processed marijuana, a gun and more than $212,000 in cash between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2. Search warrants were served at 18 locations in Lucerne Valley, San Gabriel, Wonder Valley, El Mirage, Twentynine Palms and Adelanto.