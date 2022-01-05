Sheriff’s recruit fatally shot on San Francisco Bay Bridge

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An Alameda County Sheriff’s recruit was killed Tuesday in a shooting on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge while heading home to San Francisco. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office says the recruit, whose name has not been released, was set to graduate in February. California Highway Patrol says the 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. The highway patrol is investigating the fatal shooting. Sgt. J.D. Nelson, a spokesman for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, told the television station the recruit was in his civilian clothing and in his own unmarked car when he was shot.