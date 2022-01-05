Barty opens her 2022 season with win over Gauff in Adelaide

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty has started her 2022 season with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 comeback win over 17-year-old American Coco Gauff in the second round of the Adelaide International. Barty dropped serve twice in the first set and was a break down in the second before recovering to win. Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka had an upset straight-set loss to No. 100-ranked Kaja Juvan in her first match of the season. Barty and Sabalenka had byes in the first round at Adelaide, one of the main tune-up tournaments for the Australian Open which starts Jan. 17.