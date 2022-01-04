Tech founder out after antisemitic, anti-vaccine email

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah tech entrepreneur and onetime prominent figure in state Republican politics resigned from the board of the company he founded Tuesday after sending an email screed outlining an antisemitic vaccination conspiracy theory. Fox13 reports Entrata founder and board chair David Bateman claimed the COVID-19 vaccine is part of a plot by unspecified Jews to exterminate people. The email’s recipients included the owner of NBA’s Utah Jazz, Ryan Smith, Gov. Spencer Cox and Utah Senate Minority Whip Luz Escamilla. A fellow tech executive has called on Bateman to step down, and a Utah rabbi warned the antisemitism in his email could lead to real-world violence.