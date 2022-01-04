No. 25 Texas Tech dives into Big 12 play with 2 ranked foes

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

No. 25 Texas Tech is diving into a challenging stretch of games to open its Big 12 schedule. The Red Raiders first visit No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday before returning home to host sixth-ranked Kansas on Saturday. There’s also a looming matchup with top-ranked and reigning national champion Baylor for next week. Texas Tech’s challenging stretch headlines the AP Top 25 schedule this week. No. 21 LSU also faces two ranked foes in the Southeastern Conference. In addition, Baylor, No. 7 Southern California and No. 20 Colorado State will try to remain the last unbeaten teams in Division I.