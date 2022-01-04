In their own words: House lawmakers remember Jan. 6

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Around three dozen Democrats were trapped in the House gallery on Jan. 6 after the rest of their colleagues had been evacuated, ducking beneath their seats as supporters of former President Donald Trump laid siege. The insurrection interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. The Democrats were unable to leave as rioters surrounded the chamber and tried to beat down the doors. Capitol Police eventually evacuated the group unharmed, and Congress resumed the electoral count that evening. But many say they still have a lingering trauma.