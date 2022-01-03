Oklahoma QB Williams enters portal, says Sooners an option

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams says he is entering his name in the transfer portal so he can speak with other schools but has not ruled out staying with the Sooners. The freshman from Washington, D.C., who was recruited to Oklahoma by then-head coach Lincoln Riley revealed his intentions on social media. Riley left Oklahoma to become coach at Southern California the day after the Sooners ended their regular season. Former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was hired to replace Riley. Williams would be one of the most sought-after transfers in college football. He passed for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns. He took over the starting job from preseason Heisman Trophy favorite Spencer Rattler midway through the season.