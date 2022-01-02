San Diego police seek witnesses to attack on 81-year-old man

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police are asking the public to help identify a man suspected of seriously injuring an 81-year-old Laotian man in an attack last month that is being investigated as a hate crime. Officials say the attack happened Dec. 17 while the victim was on his morning walk in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. The victim is still recovering from his injuries. The attack happened near Porter North Elementary and investigators believe someone may have seen something while going to or leaving the school during morning drop-off.